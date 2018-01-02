Transcript for Memo showdown

Good Thursday morning we begin with the showdown over classified congressional memo pitting the president again the man against the man he chose to leave the FBI the White House could release that memo to the public as early as today despite what the FBI's calling grave concerns. And now a top Democrat is accusing Republicans of secretly changing the document before sending it to the president. ABC Serena marshals been busy the overnight hours following the developments good morning to Serena. And that's saying good morning to you and it's a question of accuracy national security and transparency and now that you claim the men all the white house with sends is actually different. The no on the house voted to release. As the White House decided they will release a controversial GOP's secret memo. Overnight the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee treated there were material changes to the memo currently being reviewed by the way house's legal counsel. Making it different from the one the house committee voted along party lines to release the chairman and architect of the memo congressman noon as a spokesman. Responded saying the claim is simply a strange attempt to stop its release. And dismissed the changes as a minor edits requested by the FBI and minority. The latest fight as the president's own hand picked FBI director publicly challenged the White House over the controversial four page memo which purports to show an abuse of authority by the FBI and Justice Department. In obtaining a warrant to spying on former trump campaign advisor Carter page. Suspected of being a Russian agent. Saying the bureau had been given only a limited chance to review the memo. And quote we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memos accuracy. The FBI's public warning came only after director ray and deputy attorney general rod Rosen Stein. Met privately with chief of staff John Kelly of the White House Monday. To urge to the memo remain classified that warning seemingly ignored. By Tuesday. As of Wednesday when asked by the media about his potential release. President in response to the hour I'm the president not confirming his plans. The president could block the release of the memo bay aides tell as he favors transparency. Can this Diane Erickson could come out as soon as today Serena Marshall in DC thank you.

