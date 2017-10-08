Transcript for North Korea Threatens Guam Attack

Ken Jennings military has laid out specific plans to target the waters around Guam give the US territory is home to more than a 160000. Americans. They're also more than 3000 members of the US military stationed there North Korea has promised to complete a planned to attack the waters near the island. By the middle of the month. And another next move is up to the White House ABC's or let science covers Washington for isn't even looking at this back and forth between Kim Dong moon and president trump. What's the expected response from all this and how do we expect this to play out. Well really right now we're trying to seat waiting to see how president trump is going to react to all this if you really sat are radler lied when he said that North Korea shouldn't he engaging in any more threats. They've now made to specific threats to the US territory a blog in the span of 24 hours. So now we have to see how is president tram going to address this. He's going to be meeting later that today with his vice president back to be an opportunity for him to talk to cameras there have been a lot of folks waiting to see how can hit presence when handled. Let's and a lot of people are kind and there are on edge about this again there were a lot of searches about the fallout shelters and a lot of people wondering. Can the president just launch a nuclear weapon at will sell it. Tech quickly. Yes he cut now the constitution makes me gives thanks for my kids feel comfortable that's great but. Because she gives congress the ability to declare war but there's little they could do. To stop the president from just launching a strike now that president has the authority. To make decisions to defend the country's in if he feels like there is a threat to the US. He would have that authority in actually the old white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about this back in April whether the president was ready to act alone on North Korea IC said. That if she did decide to to act alone congress would be notified that he would be covered under the constitution. And what do we know that the state of the nuclear arsenal. So it. The press was tweeting yesterday saying that his first order of business was to renovate and modernize the nuclear arsenal news that lets not exactly the case so back in January early on of his presidency he did sign an executive memo. Starting a review of the nuclear pop posture but had asked the Pentagon for it. Exactly but it's actually. The Obama administration that started a modernization. The nuclear arsenal that's gonna take several decades could cost over 400 billion dollars and that plan is still. In the works but right now there's no proof that the drug administration has actually taking. Any act efforts are steps attend any additional steps exact.

