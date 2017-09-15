Transcript for North Korean missile launch over Japan

Now to the breaking news from Asia tensions returning to sky high levels after another North Korean missile launch. Missile flew right over Japan and into the Pacific. Japanese leaders call the act unacceptable it was he's Joseph each show has more from Seoul South Korea good morning. And as Diane North Korea again lob a missile over Japanese airspace this is the second over flight in a month. Larry Starr is an alarming text messages sent residents in northern Japan to run for shelter. The missile launch from center on very close to north creates Capitol Hill not traveling up almost 500 miles high. For about 2.3 hundred miles east. If the missile had flown towards south instead. That's likenesses would have surpassed where US military bases or in Guam. South Korea quick response testing a missile this known as a warning to the nor. Secretary of state Tillerson statement calling out north priests you allies to take direct actions of their own to stop Kim Jung. China picked cut off oil. Russia to cut off funds that goes into North Korea through its guest worker program. The UN Security Council will meet Friday and North Korea but asked we've seen. Sanctions so far proving not effective enough to Kirk Kim Jung and ambitions. The mood here is still is business as usual president name could be sent national security meeting he condensed and what. But on debt levels so you seven are cognizant. Of the threat so com. If not pigment on the surface.

