Transcript for North Korean provocation

This morning vice president Mike Pence on a surprise trip putting him is yards away from a top adversary. The vice president walking through the demilitarized zone that separates north and South Korea. With his family by his side tense peering across the border into North Korea. And sending a warning saying quote he era of strategic patience is over. The people of North Korea. Military of North Korea should not mistake. The resolve of the United States of America. Stand. With our allies. The alliance between South Korea and the United States. He's iron clad we will fulfill that alliance for the sake of our people. And the people of South Korea's. The visit comes as tension rises while the US pushes for North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal. Over the weekend at North Korea attempting to show off its military capabilities the military parading new missiles in the capital Pyongyang. But hours later a failed to missile watch US officials say the ballistic missile exploded almost immediately after lift off. And now some questioning whether the US could have disrupted the launch there is cyber attack a possibility a former British cabinet ministers spoke about yesterday. It was a very strong a belief that the Americans through cyber methods. Have been successful on several occasions and interrupting. The sort of tests and making them fell. No comment from the White House or proof that's the case with this constant watch. President trumps national security advisor lieutenant general HR McMaster told ABC's Martha Raddatz the White House is looking at a range of options. That this problem is coming to a head and so it's time for us to undertake all actions we can. Short of the military option to try to resolve this peacefully. The White House is eager to use diplomacy to solve this problem and leaned heavily on China to help. The vice president saying he hopes China would use its extraordinary letters to pressure North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons. Vice president parents is now meeting with the acting president of South Korea. Another side of unity with North Korea's neighbor to the south he heads next to Japan where he will meet with prime minister they. And security and the situation North Korea is certainly going to be on the agenda. And are let let's turn now to president trump we saw that. Many people take to the streets across the country yesterday protesting they want to seize tax returns but he responded and a pretty familiar venue. That's right he's spent Easter morning the lighting up Twitter this morning talking about a few issues one and then. In response to those protests cost across the country calling for is tax returns. He's sad that they were small protests and even suggested that maybe some of those protesters were paid we have no indication that they work. He returned to a similar refrain that he has repeated over and over since November saying quote he election. Is overs are basically telling these folks he's president he's here to say whether or not those tax returns are cutting. Right now and that's on thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.