We have our ABC counterterrorism contributor law enforcement expert seagull mrs. live for us from Los Angeles Steve thank you for being here with us this morning. It's a C we heard the chief there in San Diego say that it is not being considered a hate crime what type of investigation. Is done before that can be figured out. Well we're going to be looking at this individual's. A history. As far as any patterns of violence any kind of relationships. That he's had that where there's been friction in has there been any indication that. He was susceptible to committing this type of attack this type of violence they're gonna look at all of his email traffic and social media activity. Any kind of pattern that he was exhibiting dean's leading up to this situation and it looks like. There was this this break up. And that clearly had an impact on him emotionally and with the groups so they're going to be looking at all those different aspects of his life. And Steve at what point do you piece this all together and try to figure out what the motive. Was in all of this to me we know about this phone call now with the ex girlfriend what does that tell you. What that indicates is that he was definitely emotionally distraught there was something wrong with ham. And day unlike what most people go through when there is a break up. They have outlets that they can turn to people friends family. This person clearly wasn't able to cope with this type situation. We we've seen this many times it if it's typically like a mental health the issue. Where somebody just is incapable of dealing with a distraught. I'm emotions and feelings that they have and what do they do nowadays they act out where they go out and kill somebody and then he gets all this media attention. A it's very unfortunate we're seeing this all over the country and and in some cases worldwide where this is the way people are reacting when they have problems. As you wanna get back to the of us are they were talking about this then the campus stabbing there at the University of Texas in Austin of course many people remember the University of Texas where you have the clock tower shooting. Some fifty plus years ago seventeen people killed then what we also had the more. Recently the Ohio State stabbing attack as well University of Texas and Ohio State feasible open campuses here. It seems as if their people might be there who can come in from off the street and how do these attacks but in this case it was a student. It's very fortunate and an egg again it shows this type of strange pattern that we've been seeing. Where people are just there the committee in this type of violence no this is a different situation you now have a a large knife. And and that that is something that's concerning to me because. Terrorist organizations have its hold their sympathizers. To go out and and use a knife to kill people. Now that this hasn't been determined whether it's you know terrorist attack or some other type of situation. But that's going to be part of the investigation but nevertheless. These college campuses are wide open and so you can have somebody that comes on campus they could use student hasn't is the case here. And there's not very much that can be done not knowing if a person is mentally deranged or having some emotional issues where they're gonna then. Go to violence as we saw in this situation here. You know we talk a lot about regulating guns in this country but we're seeing more more attacks both here and abroad. Terrorism related or not in this case with a knife in some cases with the car we know the State Department just issued a new terror alert. For Europe following some recent attacks there. Is this a new normal and how do we adjust for these attacks that's been sort of low grade non weapon so to speak. I think we have to almost start looking for. These situations where people are having problems and their behavior is changing. And this is a very difficult thing to look for on law enforcement is stretched so thin there's so many issues that law enforcement is dealing with. They can only do so much so it really relies on that community in the public they have to start. Noticing when an individual is having some type of problem if they're depressed and whether they are. Gonna go to something like violence and not that we have to be reporting on everybody that's heaven a bad day. But you have to be thinking about whether an individual is cut susceptible to violence and then you have to start talking about it. Not only within but maybe with the authorities or people at a campus you know the the school administrators. So there's been a lot of talk about mental health issues and how we deal with that maybe. All these circumstances will bolster that and a conversation ABC news contributors to Gomez Steve thanks so much for being with us.

