Transcript for President Trump heads to Asia

And the president is just a few hours away from leaving the White House for a twelve day trip to Asia that's the longest visit to the region by a president and 25 years. On his way trouble also make a stop in Hawaii ABC's captain fathers is already there. This morning the president will. It leaves the White House to was first stop in Hawaii he will visit the USS Arizona memorial and receive a briefing from US Pacific Command then it's on to Japan South Korea China Vietnam in the Philippines. The dark cloud hovering over every stop is the nuclear standoff with North Korea the president will be face to face with both now wasn't adversaries. Who have bristled at is free Wheeling threats towards North Korea's leader. We can't have mad men. Out there. Shooting rockets all over the place. Rocket man should have been handled a long time ago. We'll have both. I don't think the president really module which is languishing have you noticed I've been aware of the discussions about enersys inflammatory puts inflammatory is the North Korean regime. And and what they're doing to through threatened to threaten to the world. In China of balancing out. Trump is expected to confront China on trade in security. While also working to pressure the Chinese to put more pressure on North Korea in the Philippines the president is already appearing eager for his first one on one meeting with president but we did you terror today human rights groups are worried it could be viewed by due terror -- Hasn't endorsed up extrajudicial killings conducted by his regime. An as the Russian probe intense Fries back at home something chief of staff John Kelly has described as distracting to the president. The White House so far isn't willing out the possibility that trot may crossed paths with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Catherine fathers ABC news Honolulu.

