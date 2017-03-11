-
Now Playing: Sen. Schumer to Trump: 'Where is your leadership?'
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for his 1st trip to Asia as president
-
Now Playing: Russia investigation: Who's who in special counsel Robert Mueller's documents
-
Now Playing: How the GOP tax plan could affect average Americans
-
Now Playing: President Trump heads to Asia
-
Now Playing: Indicted Trump campaign officials will remain under house arrest
-
Now Playing: Republicans unveil their tax bill
-
Now Playing: What are the tax bracket changes under the GOP's proposed tax plan?
-
Now Playing: White House was unaware top adviser testified before grand jury
-
Now Playing: Trump names Jay Powell to replace Janet Yellen as Fed chair
-
Now Playing: Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair
-
Now Playing: Chris Matthews talks Russia probes, Kennedy assassination and more
-
Now Playing: House Republicans unveil tax plan
-
Now Playing: Manafort, Gates to appear in court after indictment
-
Now Playing: Tax reform debate continues inside the GOP
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for death penalty for NYC terror suspect
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for death penalty for NYC terror suspect, considers him 'enemy combatant'
-
Now Playing: The Note: Newest tax bill could be defining moment for Trump's presidency
-
Now Playing: Trump faces 1st terror attack during time in office
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: New York truck attack