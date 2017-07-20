Transcript for Sen. John McCain battling brain cancer

The breaking news a shocking news we learned overnight about really a true American hero John McCain his doctors confirming that the two time Republican presidential candidate. Is battling an aggressive form of cancer. His tumor was discovered last Friday when doctors removed a blood clot above his left high. They've also removed all of that tumor that was visible on brain scans. President trump tweeting money and I send our thoughts and our prayers to Senator John McCain. Cindy his wife and their entire family get well soon ABC's none of size joins us now with more good morning some troubling news their for the senator and his family. Indeed though we have the latest for you now that morning to you guys look he has survived torture as a prisoner of war in Vietnam deck seats a fierce political fight. Even previous battles with cancer. The Senator John McCain is now preparing for a new ballot this time with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. If we're gonna stay here to work and let's get some work dot. Just one week ago up fiery McCain urged his senate colleagues to fight for their priorities. The very next day he flew home to Arizona for surgery to remove a blood clot about his high. That trip thwarted republicans' plans to vote on Health Care Reform but led to this diagnosis from the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. A brain tumor known as Leo blast alma a rare form of brain cancer afflicting just three out of every 100000 people in the US. This is this is one of those types of tumors that is it doesn't have a particular cure is not AA a type of treatment that you can say. Is going to likely lead to cure. The former presidential candidate has battled cancer before including three surgeries to remove four melanoma it's between 1993. And 2002. This latest diagnosis for the eighty year old Republican unleashed an immediate flood of support from across the political spectrum we talk about. Five minutes innocently into record but he says I've been through worse this disease is never had any more worthy opponent. Mitch McConnell called McCain a hero saying quote I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton treated that McCain is quote as tough as they come. And former president Barack Obama warned quote. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against give it held John in a touching online tribute McCain's daughter Maggie and confessed her fears of losing her father. But echoed the conviction of others writing cancer may have flipped him in many ways but it will not make him surrender. Nothing. Ever hats. Throughout the senator's office that he is in good spirits and will remain in Arizona for now. Quote confident that any future treatment will be effective. Though they don't yet know what exactly that treatment well intact and that it there's a long road ahead Vick is history definitely Telus have because some people. May have remember hearing about this particular form of brain tumor before that's right to this form of brain tumors Coolio blast donates the same one that Senator Ted Kennedy battled. Before passing way back in 2009 although it's so far the experts say. But because of the location of senator McCain's tumor for about his IE may actually be easier to handle and could even mean less potential damage to major. Brain function but look it's also the same tumor that Beau Biden that is the late son of Joseph Biden adult before he passed away. And 2015 and we know now last night that Joseph Biden. Has actually shared his support on Twitter he was tweeting support for Senator McCain he's known the man for forty years and he said that I am confident McCain will be at. That's going to be particularly tough. Fer a former Vice President Biden to learn math friend is going through the same thing his son died they are I'm not thank you.

