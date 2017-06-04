-
Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch clears Senate Judiciary Committee
-
Now Playing: Judiciary Committee poised to vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
-
Now Playing: Match.com responds to user complaints
-
Now Playing: Senate to vote on SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch
-
Now Playing: Latest North Korea missile test
-
Now Playing: Pro tips for spring cleaning
-
Now Playing: Women's History Month profile: The NYPD's first female captain of the Air Sea Rescue Team
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Rep. Devin Nunes under fire for seemingly excessive closeness to President Trump
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Ghost in the Shell' and 'The Boss Baby'
-
Now Playing: You might actually WANT to work out in this ARCADE-style gym
-
Now Playing: World's most luxurious travel destinations
-
Now Playing: Dancing with the Stars Week 2 Recap
-
Now Playing: NCAA March Madness recap
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Life' and 'Saban's Power Rangers'
-
Now Playing: President Trump's health care ultimatum
-
Now Playing: The Wraith Black Badge sets a new standard for Rolls-Royce
-
Now Playing: Intelligence committee chair reignites wiretapping scandal
-
Now Playing: Trump sells health care bill to Congress
-
Now Playing: Hot new kitchen gadgets
-
Now Playing: Stunning day of testimony