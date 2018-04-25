Transcript for Spring cleaning: decluttering hacks

She go. It is time for spring cleaning and as usual Diane is going to show us how to make the task a little easier get a kid and Utica. Well that's the question that I had to bringing back up because some pretty serious according tendencies cell. Here's how to decide what should stay and what should go. It happens every spring just. Sky is full of sunshine the trees are fluent flowers and I suddenly start to realize my home. It's full of stuff. That every time I tried the fluttering if doesn't go so well tufts. Key. Who. Tops keep. So this time I'm calling professional art. Neither Karen Sochi I had a house. Sharon says the first seven any room a scan your most visible and accessible spaces. This is prime real estate in your home this is crime steroid dealer today anything that is in this space. Should have an and its right to be here. Starting with Mike countertop we search for any items I don't use regularly I would say the blender and Italy the espresso machine the only used for company now. Problem is I have nowhere else to put this stuff. For selling thought. How often ABC news. Turns out I'd amassed a whole collection of unnecessary drink Wear and just stitching that create enough space to move most of my appliances off my count. But just as I solved one problem Karen found another study everything there are yup she means the juncture. And sorting through that was eye opening. I see a lot of Hachette packets get kids to make an ornamental my old business cards have to receive. From October price fixing it's another. South protects your hurt after acknowledging I have a problem we move onto more difficult categories like forgotten use items I have no idea witnesses this looks like and important piece to something. And we'll pass it I keep sees things thinking they might be a crucial piece to something important. Parents take either the device it belongs to doesn't need that he's sport's been so long since you used the device you probably don't need daddy to. Another trouble spot. Personalized or sentimental items the baby announcement I feel bad turning away Karen just focus on three categories either you're keeping the item forever. Displaying it temporarily. Or acknowledge how much your appreciated and throw it away and I'd be doing OK yes. Then there's the buyer's remorse items as a proxy fight out mathematically you know and we might finally the hardest category news. Anticipate using at. Maybe. Karen says this is where the 20/20 rule comes it if it's MA he's offending item and I couldn't get it in twenty Jimenez had a laugh. But twenty dollars and laugh it's okay Atlantic death. Is that in ready made role path eventually I actually started enjoying throwing things away. Maybe a little too much. I don't know not a hat not that that's not not hurt its snack package. It's okay. Next up paper clutter when you're down get an email find anything that you don't absolutely need. But in the trash can never makes it through the front and it makes it's also sign up for paperless billing and remove yourself from mailing list for stuff you've already collected. Doesn't need a place for immediate action items like bills and tossed them as soon as possible. Toss or shred anything you can find online like bank statements instruction manuals even many invitations. Almost anything else can be saved in digital form using your phone. Please no world is now is not responsible thing to set up throughout your birth certificate passport license will Social Security card property deed loan documents car registration insurance policy cash. Or anything else that is both important and hard to replace. Finally we take on my entryway take every single cut hop. Critics somewhat out second bathroom. Before it even stored in a big box glass and then over the question the next couple of months. What this see how many coach who actually got to look at. Removing all those coats also revealed all the stuff I was storing underneath from broken umbrellas and old queued up she used to my super stylish winter accessories. And with that there was only one thing left to do. Look what I just found. Bourne ultimatum the blockbuster. Video rental that's great I went if you that money. She. Backpack don't let. Who either bankrupt. I don't actually underrated actor had to have a limitation of everything it was set to knock it variant so I have to show you how much stuff I actually got rid of check out this image. Oh yeah a department. Not too am Leon three family home and apartment in Manhattan who would've taken it's done all that that's insane feel lighter look away and a functional unlike the idea Kennedy clutter like X is now. Is that Larry I don't know can and then when you're rattling.

