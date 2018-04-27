Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Kathy Griffin is done apologizing

I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line, then I crossed it and I went way too far. That's Kathy griffin apologizing for the now infamous image of her holding president trump's severed head. She took a step out of the spotlight after that incident, but now she's heading to the white house of all places. And our friend Brad Mielke just spoke to griffin. When she took that infamous photo of what looked like president trump's head, she wasn't just torched by public opinion but investigated by the secret service. She's going to the white house correspondent's dinner where they are constantly figuring out what the line is between funny and offensive. I want to know where she thinks that line is now. Let me ask you about president trump know. Do you wish he was there? Of course I wish trump was going. I've known this fool off and on for like 20 years. He's hired me to roast him. Even one time on "The apprentice" as one of the challenges. Not only do I know trump, but I know like the two sons, Eric and don Jr., although I don't think don jr.'s fully formed. He's got like a crow matic thing going. It's great when I don't run into ivanka. She's got that xanax voice. I'm not saying she's on xanax. It's not my place to say something crazy about the first family. We remember the look on his face when Seth Myers hosted, and he can't take a joke. There's something funny to me about Sarah Huckabee Sanders sitting in. It's going to be trump wearing a Sarah Huckabee Sanders skin suit like "Silence of the lambs", because he likes to act like he doesn't care what people say about him, but he obviously does. And I think Michelle wolf is going to do a fantastic job. And those one-liners weren't all. She said she thinks president trump ordered that secret service investigation. She didn't have any evidence to back up that claimant white house has not responded. That conversation goes to some weird places many you can hear the entire thing on "Start here." Check it out on your favorite

