-
Now Playing: Mass shooting at church in Texas: Special report
-
Now Playing: President Trump refers to Texas church shooting as 'mental health problem'
-
Now Playing: Steve Gomez gives expert insight into Texas shooting
-
Now Playing: Questions arise about suspected gunman's motives in Texas church shooting
-
Now Playing: Authorities identify Texas church shooting suspect
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting at church in small Texas town
-
Now Playing: Trump kicks off 13-day trip in Asia
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threat in the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Accusations mount against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey
-
Now Playing: A look at the scene of Texas church shooting
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift's pre-order record sales soar
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin is taking a break from Twitter following recent online backlash
-
Now Playing: Could ammonia smelling salts be masking concussions?
-
Now Playing: Ex-football player suspected of killing wife
-
Now Playing: Police heighten New York City Marathon security after deadly truck attack
-
Now Playing: Florida State University pledge's death sparks investigation, suspension of fraternity
-
Now Playing: Senator Rand Paul assaulted at his home
-
Now Playing: DWI suspect drives into lake to avoid police
-
Now Playing: Military dad deployed overseas surprises son at high school football game
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Bad Moms Christmas'