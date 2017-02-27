-
Now Playing: Storm chasers pay tribute to the late Bill Paxton
-
Now Playing: Broadcasters shocked after 'Moonlight' wins in surprising fashion
-
Now Playing: Shocked celebrities react to wrong best picture announcement
-
Now Playing: The 2017 Oscar winners in a minute
-
Now Playing: Relive the 89th annual Academy Awards
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2017: Political skits, speeches dominate show
-
Now Playing: Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's funniest moments
-
Now Playing: Remembering Bill Paxton on Oscars Night
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the Oscars in London
-
Now Playing: Best acceptance speeches during the 89th annual Academy Awards
-
Now Playing: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after 'La La Land' mistakenly announced
-
Now Playing: Watch the 89th annual Academy Awards red carpet arrivals
-
Now Playing: Inside Louisville's Oscars watch party
-
Now Playing: Ava DuVernay on importance of documentary '13th' at the 89th Annual Academy Awards
-
Now Playing: Oscars excitement builds from Los Angeles to London
-
Now Playing: Barry Jenkins on 'Moonlight' and Oscar nomination
-
Now Playing: Lin Manuel Miranda on his Oscars nomination
-
Now Playing: Supermodel Shanina Shaik on social media and her Oscars jewelry
-
Now Playing: Get ready for the red carpet with supermodel Shanina Shaik
-
Now Playing: Supermodel Shanina Shaik previews her Oscars look