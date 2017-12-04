Transcript for Tax refund tips

And I don't think it. So here getting a refund this tax season perfect time to book a trip. Perhaps splurge on a car or get really drunk and go shopping on Amazon that's a great idea. Are its apparently that's not what's recommended what is recommended. Very given he's joining us here and listening. They spearhead our senior consumer adolescent what those are known all us. All of us are not ahead and I don't let her know those so what do you do what don't you do once you. Get that check. Escape the impulse purchases by now it gives you short term pleasure instant gratification up to. Go on a buying binge to take it Tran five flat screen TV. But you are better off investing for your future so noted the impulse buys and yes to investing in your future by that I mean. Ratchet up their retirement savings maybe invest in yourself sick take some courses. Educate yourself so you can better eat your career security and a different things you can do see you can sure up your personal balance sheet. But if you like a trip to Greece is history lesson. You write well it's authentic senate that's not dedicating yourself not a good idea. I mean analogy that all everything else all set you've got no dead you know years. Financially disciplined and in which any of us are that they make it so easy nowadays and how you get your tax refund and just automatically goes into your checking account but I guess that might not necessarily be the best idea I. Saying no for the checking account because I think once it's in there you're probably more inclined to actually spend it question likening in the interests on the checking out. And last year put in a checking account to avoid being hit with bank fees then may be gas buddy actually did a survey Amazon some people were putting in and the checking account. A very small percentage are putting it into an emergency fund which I think is. Not why don't mean very few people how emergency fund set up there's a survey done showing we can't afford a 500 our emergency a 1000 our emergency. I think it's better to debt automatically have that money deposited into an emergency account once is there. You know they left behind actually happened and lessons for a real emergency unexpected job lost medical emerges say things of that nature. OK and usually around tax refund time when I get my check. Is when my cousin named AM my nine baby Mamas come out and ask for loan nodal joining us now love the. OK good I mean now I mean that's the thing. It's pretty hard to say no to people if they need your money and they're in pretty bad shape but I think that that's just that's fuel on the fire in many cases because you're not actually getting to the route over the problem. This is what I money psychologists would tell you but I'm telling you. It's just putting fuel on the fire is not getting to what's really going on there and you're probably never going to get that money back you know what I had my family. Look at all the debt we have we have over a trillion in credit card debt we've got student loans we've got car that we've got a lots of other debt so why not. Apply it toward some of that debt. The gas buddy survey actually show that I think 11% we're going to use it for their credit card debt which is good because the average rate is 14% right now and a few. Garrett that's like getting return of 14% reality we're gonna get that no. Also do get a feel you senses if it when you once you have money you get that sense that everything that you want is something that you need. Me apparently that's not the can't separate your wants from New York means I mean I didn't wanna got a graze. Are there won't practice all things you can do with their my name during London. Yeah. But it's neutered and now I'm saying things blank. Native new roads yes you need special things done deer foxes are not working properly 8% of those surveyed by gas but it's either going to be applying it toward him improvements and that is a practical. Way to ago. And I actually went out to. Certain you know not everybody's getting a refund. In if your continuing getting refund in the big refunds. On changer holdings. Well okay sounds good to know our Vera Gibbons thank you so much some good tips straight there. Yes we can't go on Amazon. And drug purchase as now find fellowship that I asked people despite the McGovern underdogs and it's and it's Europe rarely is we'll bring back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.