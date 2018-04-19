-
Now Playing: Boy with congenital heart defect becomes a chef for a day
-
Now Playing: Chef Seamus Mullen shares simple food swaps for healthier meals
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's Wednesday-night news conference
-
Now Playing: Teen chef follows his dreams
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Olympians open up about abuse
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Comey and the GOP
-
Now Playing: Passengers describe jet engine exploding midair
-
Now Playing: White House gives mixed messages on Russia sanctions
-
Now Playing: Sean Hannity denies being represented by Michael Cohen
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' Monday: The top 14
-
Now Playing: Trump administration changes approach to marijuana
-
Now Playing: Top gadgets for this travel season
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Battle over internet sales tax
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol': A night of mind-blowing solos
-
Now Playing: James Comey's first interview since his firing
-
Now Playing: James Comey speaks out in exclusive ABC News interview
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: James Comey
-
Now Playing: France claims to have proof Syrian government was behind alleged chemical attack
-
Now Playing: James Comey attacks the president in his new book
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Possible missile strike on Syria