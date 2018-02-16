Transcript for Thousands gather for Florida school shooting vigil

And a Good Friday morning's rally began with an emotional tribute for the victims of the Florida school massacre as disturbing details are starting to emerge. About the suspect's past thousands gathered for a candlelight vigil in Parkland to remember the seventeen people killed. By that one shooter he reportedly told investigators that he was hearing voices. And the students the teachers. Lost their lives are between fourteen and 49 years old. A public defender now says the suspect is a broken human being ABC's Stephanie Ramos has the latest from Parkland good morning Stephanie. Paved and good morning Diane and Candice since we've been here on the ground we've seen people. Emotional. Angry in shop most of them just trying to find strength from somewhere anywhere after one of the deadliest school shootings in the US took place right here in their town. Okay. Overnight thousands of people coming together in disbelief and grief. For the rest of my days that's always been great to my mind and I don't think it'll ever go away. Leaning on each other for support as the names of all seventeen victims were read out loud. Yeah UK. Some in the crowd chanting no more guns a over the rise of friends and family many of the victims. Who needs students one in the school's marching band another on his way to college on a swim scholarship. Some just send their first year of high school. And just knowing that on. That if he won't be filled next coming and to that class is just it's heart wrenching. For the survivors the moments that were almost their last replay over and over in their minds I was scared he's going to be next. I didn't know what else do it just kind of this. Alexi dens on tells us the shooter opened fire in her classroom. Not everyone survived. I'm thankful to be here thank the same time I'm so hurt so no not a lot of people I know are gone. Police say the gunman confessed to the shooting Rampage telling them he her voice is directing him to carry out the attack some good things come to mind are very hurt her. Sources telling ABC news this closest institute Graham account he seen here holding a pistol and another he's holding a large knife. Authorities now digging deeper into the suspect's past. Then who told authorities about a threat the suspected gunman posted to YouTube saying he was going to shoot up a school. That tipster tells ABC news he spoke what the FBI last year and also told you to. The FBI now says they're looking into it tennis Diane. Did he get that warning and September of last year and he says nothing really resulted from that simply promise. In Florida thank you Stephanie thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.