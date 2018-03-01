Transcript for Trump fires back at Kim over nuclear arsenal

We turn out to the other big story this morning a bold new tweet from president trumpet stoking fears of a nuclear standoff the president fired back and North Korean leader Kim Jung line. Boasting about the size of the US nuclear arsenal. The fiery rhetoric comes as north and South Korea at taken new steps. Clearing the way for the first formal talks in two years ABC's Stephanie Ramos joins us live now from Washington good morning to you Stephanie. Area on Candice good morning this nuclear war tweed is getting a lot of attention. And that's because before president trial but no US president. And brightest so openly about the power they hold that can actually obliterate another country. President trump and the man he's called little rocket man North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un are squaring off on boost nuclear button is bigger. This back and forth prompted by Tim Duncan's right against the left in his New Year's Day speech owner we wouldn't he says big US should know that the nuclear button is on my desk. In tiger US mainland is within our nuclear strike rate. President trump responding on Twitter posting I too have a nuclear button. But it is a much bigger and more powerful one that hits and my button works. The president's latest tweet he's open to talks between South Korea and the court. After Kim made a surprising proposal to talk with South Korea about the Winter Olympics this morning that he cross border hotline between the north and south. Is now open. North Korea can talk with anyone that line. But the US is not gonna recognize or acknowledge it until they agree to ban nuclear weapons that they. And while the president's secretary of state and Defense Secretary have said only weren't all over again they're taking the diplomatic approach with North Korea. The former chairman of the joint chiefs offered this dark assessment over the weekend. Were actually closer. In my view to a nuclear war. And with North Korea and in that region than we've ever been and I don't I just don't see. How I don't see the opportunities to solve this diplomatically at this particular point. US ambassador to the U when it Nikki Haley says if North Korea carries out another missile test. Which they're expected to soon she says they could face even more sanctions. Tennis aerial. Much more to come Steffi Ronald thank you.

