Trump slams Russia probe

President Trump doubled down on denying any collusion by his campaign with Russia following special counsel Robert Mueller's move to impanel a grand jury in Washington. ABC Arlette Saenz Reports.
1:56 | 08/04/17

Transcript for Trump slams Russia probe
ABC news has confirmed that special counsel Robert Lawler has impaneled a grand jury in Washington. And there are reports that subpoenas have gotten out in connection with Donald Trump juniors meeting with the Russian lawyer. Now president trump held another rally last night where he doubled down denying that there was any collusion that took place. ABC's are lit signs was there good morning or that. Good morning Diane and and a president trump returned to friendly territory here in West Virginia but in the toll the top of all. And jobs the president trying to focus on the Russia investigation. As a rusher probe seems to be entering a new phase the president came out swinging against allegations that his campaign colluded with the Russians during the when he sixteen election. Take a listen. The rush is still aren't. He's a total fabrication. No. There were no Russia's campaign. Had never. We didn't win because of the rush. We want because if you. Have you seen any Russian decision West Virginia or Ohio or Pennsylvania. There are any Russians here tonight at any revenues. As he went on offense the president even returned to a common theme from his campaign. Hillary Clinton. Want to prosecute shoot him to. I. The president's defiant tirade comes a special counsel Robert Mueller has convened a grand jury to investigate Russian meddling and that's when he sixteen election. The top White House lawyer dealing with the investigation seemed to do you think caught off guard by. Special counsel to the president hi Todd that he was unaware Mueller was using a grand jury. Added the White House is committed to fully cooperated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

