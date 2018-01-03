Transcript for Trump splits with NRA and Republicans on gun control

And the other big news this morning the reaction coming in from across the country to president Trump's latest comments on gun control get a NRA wasted no time. Fighting back against something the president said about assault style rifles. President trump shocking lawmakers in this bipartisan meeting calling for wide ranging gun control measures here Fred an error at. The president repeatedly taking positions that put himself at odds with the NRA and Republicans. He seemed to embrace Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy's call for background checks for all gun purchases we can't get it done. Nothing else like that. Where it works people want it and we can't do it but I have a different president when it was I mean you went through a lot. Presidents and you didn't get it done just a different president. And I think they get a different attitude to I think people want to get them. The president even disagreement with his own vice president saying in some cases law enforcement should take weapons from someone identified as a possible threat. Even if it violates due process rose. Allowed due process those rights are trampled but but the ability to go to court. The pain in order and collect not only the farms butt off any any weapons. In a position. Organized today firearms first and then Hillary because that's another system because a lot of times by the time you go to court it takes so long to go to court. To get the due process. Procedures. I like taking begun generally takes because first goes through do process that the NRA quickly reacting to that exchange strongly disagreeing with the president. The NRA is also going to protect due process for innocent Americans and that is an approach. That we are going to hold to due process must be respected. Drum bringing up another idea that the NRA firmly opposes. Raising the minimum age to buy assault style weapons such as the there are fifteen used an apartment shooting I want you very serious thought. It doesn't make sense that I have to wait to 121 to get a handgun but I can get his weapon at. Eighteen. And the people who are gonna who are going to be effective at Islam Martha it's not the nineteen year old gang banger and Chicago. And it is not the people who are mentally been found mentally and fit and dangerous to themselves and others the people that it's gonna fact are the nineteen year old law abiding American who just wants to go and deer hunt. Or the person who maybe wants to do with three Don competition with hopes of competing Sunday. This comes as two major retailers announced new restrictions on gun sales Wal-Mart says it will stop gun and ammunition sales to anyone under 21. And Dick's Sporting Goods says it will no longer sell assault style ripples and will also ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. Ed near Scranton Pennsylvania. A very different sentiment. Worshippers gathering at this church clutching their eighty ar fifteens. Drinking holy wine and blessing their weapons and what's called a commitment ceremony celebrating the Second Amendment. Can express her gratitude for our. First sounds. OK so there's another image that got our attention this one from the White House shows California senator Dianne Feinstein. Right there celebrating when the president appeared to support for band. An assault style rifle whether this support will continue or lead to any changes as. Anyone guesses well today the White House is outlining ten priorities to tackle issue they include arm in certain teachers. Performing the FBI reforming the FBI and expanding access to mental health programs.

