-
Now Playing: Trump promises action on guns, praises NRA
-
Now Playing: Dallas councilman asks NRA to consider another city for annual convention
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for raising minimum age to buy all guns to 21
-
Now Playing: NRA is on verbal rampage against critics and blaming Parkland law enforcement
-
Now Playing: Trump splits with NRA and Republicans on gun control
-
Now Playing: Hope Hicks resignation signals more turmoil in White House
-
Now Playing: Academy Awards preview: Insider's perspective
-
Now Playing: Jared Kushner's security clearance reportedly downgraded
-
Now Playing: Florida school shooting: Classes resume at Stoneman Douglas
-
Now Playing: Florida Shooting: Trump says he would have 'run in there' to stop it
-
Now Playing: Must-have STEM toys for every age group
-
Now Playing: Florida students return to school following mass shooting
-
Now Playing: President Trump to meet with the nation's governors
-
Now Playing: WEEKEND REWIND: Gun reform
-
Now Playing: New York Toy Fair 2018
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Annihilation' and 'Game Night'
-
Now Playing: Florida school shooting aftermath: Officer did 'nothing'
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Gun debate rages on
-
Now Playing: Florida shooting aftermath: Should teachers be armed?
-
Now Playing: Daniel Kish empowers blind children using echolocation