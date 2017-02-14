Transcript for Trump's national security adviser resigns over Russia controversy

So it is seeming lack of blood sport in Washington DC these guys exactly. We're gonna start with a breaking news that's shaken up. The president's firms inner circle 25 days into the new administration. For the president's embattled national security director Michael Flynn has resigned just one month into his tenure. This after revealing he misled vice president Mike Pence and other top White House officials about improper contact with a Russian diplomat. Before his official appointment ABCs are let signs have the latest from Washington. Once a trusted member of president trumps inner circle Michael Flynn is now outs. Italy night resignation letter the national security advisor admitted he misled vice president parents and other officials about his conversations with Russia's ambassador Flynn writing quote. I inadvertently breach the vice president elect and others with incomplete information. Regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador Flynn had previously told pens he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy a false claim the vice president repeated on national TV. What I can confirm having spoken him about it is that those conversations that happen to. Occur around the time. That the United States took took action to expel diplomats. Has nothing whatsoever to do with those sanctions. But that turned out to be false. Administration officials told ABC news the Justice Department warned the White House weeks ago that Flynn may have misled officials and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians. On Friday actually apologized to the president and vice president but Monday night in the Oval Office the president met questions about slim. With silence. The search now begins gershwin's replacement. Travel retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg the current chief of staff for the NFC as acting national security advisor to other names and for consideration. Retired vice admiral Robert her word and retired General David Petraeus he's expected at the White House later today. Are like signs ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.