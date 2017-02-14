-
Now Playing: Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' week 7 recap
-
Now Playing: Trump's national security adviser resigns over Russia controversy
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: The Contentious Confirmation of Betsy DeVos
-
Now Playing: Japanese Prime Minister to Meet With Donald Trump
-
Now Playing: The Love Story That Inspired 'A United Kingdom'
-
Now Playing: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Preview
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: '50 Shades Darker' and 'The Lego Batman Movie'
-
Now Playing: Celebrate Valentine's Day Without Breaking the Bank
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake Reveals Why He Left NSYNC
-
Now Playing: Merriam-Webster Expands its Vocabulary
-
Now Playing: Obama Enjoys Some Downtime
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' Week 6 Recap
-
Now Playing: INSOMNIAC THEATER: 'War on Everyone' and 'The Comedian'
-
Now Playing: Meet the New Mr. Clean
-
Now Playing: FRIDAY REWIND: Trump's Immigration Ban
-
Now Playing: Over-the-Top Super Bowl Party Costs Guests $5,100 per Person
-
Now Playing: Festive Recipes to Spice up Your Super Bowl Party
-
Now Playing: Hot Travel Deals to Escape the Cold
-
Now Playing: Trump's SCOTUS Nomination Incites Sharp Reactions