Transcript for US speed skater refuses to march in Olympic opening ceremony

Winter Olympics are taking off with a little bit of controversy in South Korea today there's a dispute among teen USA. Meanwhile we already have the results from the competition. The 2018 winter games are underway in South Korea the main concern for today's opening ceremony the COLT temperatures and Yung Chang are in the low twenties making it one of the coldest starts to an Olympics in modern history. Organizers plan to hand out hats blank it's even seek reformers. There's already controversy surrounding team USA speed skater Shani Davis will not march in today's ceremony. But by time Olympian gold medalist is fuming after loser Aaron Hamlin was chosen to be the flag bearer but there are summing people that are deserving at best that. To be selected as it's pretty amazing. Hammond and Davis tied in the athlete led voting but she won a coin toss Davis leader to weeded. Team USA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem I can wait until 20/20 two hash tag Black History Month 28 teen. Came jungle and sister arrived with the North Korean delegation overnight. Becoming the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the Korean War she watched the opening ceremonies as athletes from north and South Korea marched behind egg unification flag. Vice president Mike Pence is also in South Korea. Where he met with North Korean defectors. My wife and I wanted the honor. Meeting with men and women. We flew the tyranny. Of North Korea. Also at the vice president Fred warm beer his son Otto died under mysterious circumstances after he was released from a North Korean jail. Politics aside the athletes say they're ready I came after. Nothing lessing gold. But the competition got off to a disappointing start even before today's opening ceremony in men's team figure skating Nathan Chen of Salt Lake City struggled in his Olympic debut. Falling during a triple Axel the eighteen year old who was one of the most hyped athletes heading into the game said he got ahead of himself and was a little too excited. Fun fact about teen essay about why the ethics come from a 31 states. With cup California and six Collins. Rondo got that I Colorado and California have the most OK so in terms of cities park city Utah has the most Olympic athletes ages you can see there. Followed by steamboat springs Colorado at six and courage it Alaska and Duluth Minnesota. At five definitely the winter yes.

