Transcript for Video of Sacramento police shooting unarmed black man sparks mass protests

An outrage is growing this morning after the police shooting of an unarmed man in California protesters filled the streets. Of Sacramento chanting black lives matter even stopping traffic in blocking the entrance to a basketball game. They're demanding to know why that man was shot and killed while holding only a cell phone. Overnight protesters are calling for justice in Sacramento. Hundreds of people locked arms around the golden one center delaying the start of the kings NBA game. And shutting down interstate five. They're pro testing the death of Stephane Clark after video was released showing the unarmed man being shot by police investigators say it started when neighbors called 911. Reporting a man breaking car windows than hiding in a backyard. Video from the police helicopter shows someone running and hopping a fence like a seconds later UC police approaching Clark at his grandmother's house. Police say they fired twenty rounds because Clark advanced toward them holding what they believed to be a gun and that they feared for their safety. But he was only holding a phone but it was cuts only our. You. Investigators say they found three damaged vehicles and a shattered sliding glass door which they believed Clark is responsible for. I hear folks talking about who's doing something that wasn't a criminal news breaking windows how to know that. The police didn't have the opportunity to intensify if he was a suspect. Also adding to the outraged shortly after the shooting the officer's body cans went silent while talking to a supervisor. A spokesman for the police department tells a Sacramento bee newspaper. There are variety of reasons why officers have the opportunity to mute their body worn cameras. The police reported no arrests during the protest both officers in the case are on administrative leave as authorities investigate the shooting.

