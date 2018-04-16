Transcript for Weekend Rewind: Syria air strikes

Quite places hanging in there. Excellent views. Rampage down rocked the box office in its opening weekend with 34 and a half a million dollars a quiet place. Sleeping quietly let it with 32 point six million. It's quietly ahead and nobody wanted to make sure they're dared opened in third place there but not bad nineteen million dollars think that Arafat. There were so much to talk about this weekend of course beyoncé and the most talked about concert performance and probably more than a decade B Chela but the strike on Syria and their response at home and abroad we can replant. A short time ago I ordered the United States armed forces. To launch precision strikes on targets associated. With the chemical weapons capabilities. Of Syrian dictator Bishara Al Asad. Last Saturday. The Asad regime again deployed chemical weapons. To slaughter innocent civilians. These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes. Of a monster instead. A dramatic who runs designed to send an unmistakable. Message. The US Britain France unleashing more than a hundred missiles from the air and sea argues three words to describe this operation. Precise. Overwhelming. And effective. Totally does not say he believes he handed the presidency to trump. But does say he assumed at the time Clinton was likely to win I don't remember spelling it out but it had and that. That she's going to be elected president in a fight hide this from the American people. She'll be legitimate the moment she's elected. This image of president Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen. Join a spring day in New York as federal prosecutors near barred revealed he's been under criminal investigation for months I think they'll not commit it to get them controversy. You know much evidence I have my office. Donald Trump's lawyer I got a whole heart but that's just labeled indictments. Overnight violent storm staring across the self take a look at this new video capturing the moment an EF two tornado rips through this Mississippi neighborhood. A 115 mile an hour winds shearing the roof right off this home. Emergency crew repelling down a cliff. The save a driver whose van check this out one. Well more than a 130 feet off the highway to the ocean the man suffering from hypothermia all but otherwise amazing. He was okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.