-
Now Playing: Authorities respond to active shooter at YouTube HQ
-
Now Playing: Brother of alleged YouTube shooter speaks out
-
Now Playing: YouTube headquarters shooting shines light on importance of workplace safety
-
Now Playing: Fun and politics at annual Easter Egg Roll
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' says goodbye to some fan favorites
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Stormy Daniels speaks out
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Ready Player One' & 'Acrimony'
-
Now Playing: Suspect confirmed dead in overnight manhunt
-
Now Playing: Sponsors pull ads from Laura Ingraham's show after controversial tweet
-
Now Playing: Lakewood Church helps displaced Hurricane Harvey victims
-
Now Playing: Apple slams Facebook amid data privacy scandal
-
Now Playing: Protesters interrupt Sacramento City Council meeting
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un visits China and offers denuclearization pledge
-
Now Playing: White House turmoil: Porn star sues Trump's lawyer; Kushner under investigation
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' highlights
-
Now Playing: US expels Russian intelligence officers after ex-spy's poisoning
-
Now Playing: American Idol highlights
-
Now Playing: Easter toys for the upcoming holiday
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Austin bombings
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Pacific Rim Uprising' & 'Sherlock Gnomes'