'World News Tonight’s' David Muir on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

World News Tonight Anchor David Muir discusses the presidential election, a divided America, his historic interview with President Donald Trump, and why all voices should be heard with Jimmy Kimmel on Feb. 15, 2015.

“Americans, particularly in this moment, are a lot smarter than people give them credit for. They're a lot more engaged than they were before the election,” Muir told Kimmel, who asked about the impact of fake news accusations in the news business.

“Whatever end of the spectrum you're on, people are definitely more engaged than they have been in many, many years ... That is a tremendous byproduct of what was a terribly bruising campaign.”