Transcript for 10-year-old prodigy shares his gift with young audience

Finally tonight, America strong. It takes a lot to get children to look up from their food in the cafeteria, a lot to get their attention. But one student has. These are not your ordinary lunchroom sounds. Theodore Judah elementary in Folsom, California. ??? at the piano, 10-year-old fifth grader Nathan Zhang. Playing Bach's English suite #2 bouree. Instead of playing outside Nathan's playing inside. For the first graders, during lunch period. ??? the young faces turning to watch. And tonight, Nathan with hiv message -- Hi, David. Reporter: -- With how he does it. I've always enjoyed performing in front of people, and I thought, you know, when I could perform for them class call music, I could also, like, popularize class call music, and I think, you know, adding some music into their lunchtime would be very good for them. I'm going to be play ING chopin impromptu #1 and Bach English suite #2. Reporter: And today he revealed what he's going to play for us. His young audience ready, and so are we. ??? the school and the principal tonight, grateful to Nathan. His gift is not just playing the piano, but it's his heart. ??? Bravo. Nathan can play for us any time. Thanks for watching here on a Thursday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. From all of us here, good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.