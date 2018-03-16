Transcript for 11 people were injured on a broken ski lift in Eastern Europe

Back now with the shocking images from a ski slope. The chair lift malfunctioning, going haywire, hurling skiers in every direction. Here's ABC's James Longman. Reporter: Tonight, authorities are investigating how this ski lift went bezerk. These social media videos captured the chaos. It starts with the figure in red, seemingly stuck in the snow. But this is just the beginning. The mechanism is going backwards and looks like its speeding up. Onlookers scream for others to jump before they get hurt too. Some don't get off in time, thrown like toys into the air. The woman in blue smashed into the machine. Riders crushed into the mangled metal. Now the chairs are piling up. Everyone frantic to warn those still coming of the danger. It happened in Georgia, in eastern Europe, and authorities there say at least 11 people sustained moderate injuries. One of them a pregnant woman. Early information suggests a cable stalled and came loose, causing the malfunction. While certainly dramatic, injuries on ski lifts are comparatively rare, especially in the U.S. Americans are five times more likely to die in an elevator. Still, this is pretty shocking.

