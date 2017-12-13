11-year-old girl wrongfully handcuffed by police in front of mother and aunt

More
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police launch an internal investigation, saying Honestie Hodges should not have been treated like an adult.
1:23 | 12/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11-year-old girl wrongfully handcuffed by police in front of mother and aunt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51777279,"title":"11-year-old girl wrongfully handcuffed by police in front of mother and aunt ","duration":"1:23","description":"Grand Rapids, Michigan, police launch an internal investigation, saying Honestie Hodges should not have been treated like an adult. ","url":"/WNT/video/11-year-girl-wrongfully-handcuffed-police-front-mother-51777279","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.