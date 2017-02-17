Transcript for 13-year-old goes on a game show and wins big

Finally tonight here, our person of the week. The 13-year-old who went on a game show and won. It's what he plans to do next. Right here tonight, our person of the week. It seems like a typical day for Josh Darrow. This week has been anything but typical. He was one of five kids selected to be on the game show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Answering stuff questions. Final answer. That's right. To see everybody cheering me on, it was so many emotions at once. Reporter: The secret to his success? Studying. It really paid off. You're about the coolest kid I know. Reporter: And listen to the question that gets Josh $100,000. Which of these words is the only one of the four that can be spelled using three different chemical symbols. So, they all end in "Y." "K," potassium. B., nerdy, final answer. You took a guess. It was a good run. You just got $100,000. You did it! Reporter: And his plan for thousands of winnings? Helping the soup kitchens, anything I can do in the community. Reporter: He's been involved for years, a winner before he became a winner. For all the studious kids out there, don't be afraid to be the nerd. Because there's nothing wrong with that. And so we choose Josh, and we agree with Josh. Don't be afraid to be a nerd, and always remember the other children in need. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here Monday night. Until then, good night.

