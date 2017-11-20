Transcript for Americans get ready for the busiest travel week of the year

To tin deck of other news tonight. The holiday trvl alert for the busiest travel day of the year. We're tracking storms on both coasts tonight. Lake effect snow creating dangerous travel. The system moving from the midwest to the northeast through Wednesday. We're watching that. And then a one-two punch in the west. Two systems with heavy rain from Seattle to Portland. That could impact travel in that part of the country on Wednesday. The pesticide company sentenced with a major fine tonight. Term next ordered to pay $10 million for spraying a toxic chemical at 13 residences and a resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company accused of using methyl bromide, poisoning a family of four from Delaware on vacation in St. John. Teresa Devine was sickened, her his and their two children were paralyzed. A passing to note tonight. Legendary singer and actress Della Reese has died. Reese, known for such songs at "Don't you know" and "Some day." She was the first black woman to guest host "The tonight show" with Johnny Carson. Della Reese was 86. And bringing down the Huse, you would say. Dell ligs crew leveling the Georgia dome in Atlanta today. Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were used, reducing it to dust in 15 seconds. And talk about bad timing. The weather channel photographer streaming live video, but the bus pulling right up just as the bvilding came down. And then the bus, of course, you can call this one, it pulls away just as the building is done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.