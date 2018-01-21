Transcript for 18 people were killed in a deadly attack at a Kabul intercontinental hotel

And overseas now to new images of the deadly hotel attack in Afghanistan. Guests using sheets to escape. Here's Jennifer Eccleston. Reporter: New images tonight revealing a terrifying escape from kabul's intercontinental hotel. Look as panicked guests shimmy down bed sheets, one falling at least three stories. Afghan S.W.A.T. Teams battling six heavily armed men, killing the militants during the 12-hour siege that left at least 18 dead, most of them foreigners. Tonight the Taliban claiming their soldiers stormed the luxury high-rise late Saturday. "I heard the attackers saying, 'shoot them.' they were shouting, killing anyone." Survivors describing a grisly scene inside the hotel. Militants with ak-47s, grenades, and suicide belts mowing down guests eating dinner, specifically targeting foreigners, searching floor by floor for victims. Some of the victimcaught in the crossfire, pilots and flight engineers. This brazen attack, the latest in months of torrential violence directed by the Taliban and ISIS. The state department, which warned Americans to stay vigilant near Afghan hotels just days ago, tonight is condemning the attack. Tom? Jennifer, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.