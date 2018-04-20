Transcript for 19-year-old arrested after entering school and allegedly shooting student

Thank you ctor. When natiol walk outs were anned students demanding help gun violence in schools, another school ting. Students bar indicating themself inclassrooms. Tonight our firstook at the 19-year-old suspect and this cam just as they were preparing tostrate att school. Here's Steve osunsamiight. Put your hands up, put your hands up. Reporter: Listen cly, and yocan hear T panic tod as police cleared classrooms. You're safe. Everything is fine. Orter: Students test high school in central Flori were jusout to joith peeracross thou, walking out of school to protest N violencewhhe issue H home. Just after 8:30 a police say 19-year-old sky Bouche who didn't attend classes he managed to get into the main building and opened fire on a 1ar student, shooting him in the ankle. School resource cer deputy Jim was there in three minutes and took the accused an into cuy. Reporter: In classrooms across the school, this was not a is on lockdown right now. Reporter: Parents were told to pick their children up at a arby church mothers and fathers were crying. Police report that the student who S shotid not suffer life threateningnds. Sve osunsami, thank you. James Comey's M now made

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.