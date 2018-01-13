20-year-old claims $451 million Mega Millions jackpot

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, Florida, was the lone winner of the Jan. 5 jackpot. He elected to take a lump sum payout of $281.2 million, officials said.
1:27 | 01/13/18

