{"id":52332649,"title":"20-year-old claims $451 million Mega Millions jackpot","duration":"1:27","description":"Shane Missler, of Port Richey, Florida, was the lone winner of the Jan. 5 jackpot. He elected to take a lump sum payout of $281.2 million, officials said.","url":"/WNT/video/20-year-claims-451-million-mega-millions-jackpot-52332649","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}