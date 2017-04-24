Transcript for More than 200 firefighters battle smoke and flames at apartment complex in Maryland

tonight and the five-alarm fire in college park, Maryland. Battling smoke and flames at a six-story apartment complex that was under construction. The complex near the university of Maryland smokey conditions forcing the school nearby to close. The deadly shooting inside a Dallas office building. Police say an angry employee locked himself in the meeting room, killing his female supervisor and then himself. Employees evacuated from the building. . No word tonight on a possible motive Elton John's health scare, the singer forced to cancel performances after being hospitalized. He spent two days in the intensive care in the uk before being released. He said he contracted the illness during a tour in south America. He plans to return to the stage on June. Facebook's coo revealing the moment she found her husband Dave Goldberg dead in a hotel gym. Her new book describing the moment she had to tell her children and then their resilience in coping with the grief and then finding happiness nearly two years later. Happiness isn't about every big thing about being perfect in our life. Happiness are the small things that we notice. Sand integ on the board of ABC's parent company, Disney. When we come back here tonight -- America strong. The new record set this morning before many of us woke up.

