Transcript for More than 200 killed, including children, in Syria over last 2 days

Overseas tonight into Syria now pro a sob forces launching a fierce air assault on a neighborhood they're more than 200 people killed. A quarter of them children. Video tonight showing the desperate rush to save babies to rescue children from homes after the barrel bombs fell. Here's ABC senior foreign correspondent in panel who's been to Syria many times force. Tonight's bloodshed and clearest parts of Syrian descent and hail in the middle of the day films the destroying neighborhoods women and children escaping from demolished home one aide put it is says he feels like the end of the world. A handful of brave rescue workers struggled to help the wounded Pope in the youngest and most vulnerable. Scrambling to get people to safety they spent hens a small child through a window into an ambulance. This is cute one of the last rebel held areas in Syria and it's been under constant attack. Since Sunday nights over 200 killed in the past few days or load including more than fifty children. President Assad's and his backers have dropped hundreds of miss on some Walter's own homes and hospitals. Barrel bombs thrown from helicopters. Imprecise and deadly and I've seen the same tactics used by the government elsewhere in Syria this was a let pro in 2014. Some say what's happening here is even worse. As children plea for help from collapsed buildings as rescue workers frantically tried to help. And does the bombs continue to fool if you stole the Syrian war was ending. Think again. Tonight David we're hearing the ball Bob and still has not stopped people that a desperate and everything to America and the world to help.

