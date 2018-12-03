Transcript for 2006 OJ Simpson interview set to air for the 1st time

The never before seen O.J. Simpson interview that aired last night with Simpson says that what he was about to describe was only hypothetical. In an interview recorded in 2006. This is very difficult for me to do this. It was very difficult for me, because it's hypothetical. You've put on a wool cap and gloves. And hypothetichypothetical, I put on a cap and gloves. I grab the knife, I do remember that portion, taking the knife from Charlie and, to be honest, after that, I don't remember. Except, I'm standing there and there's all kind of stuff around and -- What kind of stuff? Simpson was acquitted in 1995 in the double murder of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. He was found responsible in a civil case. And a scare involving country star Tim Mcgraw.

