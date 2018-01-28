Transcript for 22-year-old EMT Joseph Bitetto wears the same uniform of the man who saved his life

Finally tonight, the surprise reunion. A young man dedicating his life to helping others, coming face to face with a hero he met years ago. Emt Joseph Bitetto. Reporter: That's 22-year-old Joseph Bitetto. Set to graduate and become of the fdny's newest emts. What he doesn't know, he's about to get the surprise of his life. In 1996, his family had to call 911. His mother, pregnant with Joseph, went into labor early. Forced to deliver inside of her home. Joseph, only 28 weeks. Both of their lives in danger. And thanks to the heroic actions of the ems personnel who responded that day, the lives were saved of both mother and son. Reporter: But then, a moment the Bitetto family couldn't believe. The emt who saved Joseph, there to meet him again. He's now a detective. Howard Blanck of NYPD, and I'd like to bring him forward. This is the man that saved his life. Reporter: Joseph at one point overcome with emotion. His father later describing what it meant for the family. My son was in an incubator for over a month. And while I was at the hospital, I was able to thank the doctors. I went to the 69th precinct and I thanked the police officer who came that day. But I never had a chance to thank the emts. Reporter: That thank you coming 22 years later. Joseph, now wearing the same uniform as the man who saved him. Crazy, crazy. I feel like I'm in a dream right now. What an reunion. Thanks for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening. Good night.

