Transcript for A possible 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks to hit the East Coast

As we head into the weekend, the possible fourth nor'easter in three weeks waiting on the other side. Heavy snow falling across the plains. Trucks sliding off interstate 90 in rapids city, South Dakota and watch the snowen T on top of this truck clipping an overpass in Massachusetts, knocking loose the protective netting. We have Sam champion, and we're following the weather tonight. Just like we have forecasted the last three, we'll do the fourth. Let's get to the boards. This is a storm that tonight is dropping snow in the Sierras and California, and also into the rock rockies. We start the maps on Monday morning, and the low is in Oklahoma at that point. No matter where the storm goes what it is on the east coast, from Dallas to Atlanta, I want people to understand all weekend long, it could be even tornados on Sunday. Be careful with that. Now we go to Tuesday at 7:00 P.M., and you see our coastal low forming right there on the Carolinas and Virginia. Exactly as it has the past few times and we have two models to watch. One model makes it a snow maker from Washington, D.C. All the way into Maine. The other model would pull it off the shoreline too far away for it to be a problem for the mid atlantic or new England, and what I would always say is this far out, don't believe anyone who gives you totals and we'll forecast this storm this weekend here on ABC. Sounds good. Could be a rough start to spring.

