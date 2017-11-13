Transcript for A 5th woman steps forward accusing Roy Moore of sexual misconduct

We turn next to the developing new headline involving Roy Moore tonight. A fifth woman now stepping forward to accuse him of sexual assault when he was 16. Moore tonight vowing to stay in the race. And this evening, the message she says was written by Roy Moore in her high school yearbook. ABC's chief national correspondent Tom llamas@ on capitol hill. Reporter: Tonight, Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore refusing to drop out. Even as a new woman comes forward, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was just 16. My name is Beverly young Nelson. Reporter: Nelson says she met Moore when he was an assistant district attorney and she was a high school student. Working part-time as a waitress. He sat at the counter in the same seat night after night. Reporter: She says Moore would flirt with her. One December, she brought her yearbook in and he asked to sign it. The inscription, she says, right here. To a sweeter, more beautiful girl I could not say merry Christmas. And signed, love, Roy Moore, D.A. Two weeks later, on a cold night, Nelson says Moore offered to give her a ride home after work. I addressed him Mr. Moore, because he was the district attorney. Reporter: Moore drove her around back. It was dark and it was deserted. I was alarmed, and I immediately asked him what he was doing. And instead of answering my questions, Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me. Him putting his hands on my breasts. I tried to open my car door to leave, but he reached over and he locked it so I could not get out. I tried fighting him off while yelling at him to stop. But instead of stopping, he began squeezing my neck, attempting to force my head onto his crotch. Reporter: She says he tried to pull her shirt off. I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and I was struggling and I was begging him to stop. Reporter: Finally, she says, Moore gave up. And he then looked at me and he told me -- he said, you're just a child, and he said, I am the district attorney. And if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you. Reporter: Only then, she says, did he let her out of the car and raced away. Nelson's allegations come in the wake of a bomb shell "Washington post" report which included an interview with a woman who says Moore molested her when she was only 14. To think that grown women would wait 40 years to come before, right before an election, to bring charges, is absolutely unbelievable. Reporter: But "The post" also spoke to tlooer women who say Moore either dated or asked them out when they were teenagers. Something Moore doesn't explicitly deny. Do you remember dating girls that young at that time? Not generally, no. If I did, you know, I'm not going to dispute anything, but I don't remember anything like. That. Reporter: The pressure of senate Republicans overwhelming. Hours before Nelson told her story, Mitch Mcconnell calling on Moore to drop out. I believe the women, yes. I think he should step aside. Reporter: Tonight, another senator echoing that call. Senator graham, what would you tell him? For the good of yourself, your family and your state, step aside. All right, so, let's get to Tom llamas, live on capitol hill tonight. And how is Roy Moore responding to these new accusations today? Reporter: David, the campaign has just sent me a statement. They wrote, judge Moore is an innocent man and has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone. But Roy Moore himself took to Twitter today to attack those senators calling for his to drop out. Moore tweeting tonight, "The person who should step aside is senator Mitch Mcconnell. He has failed conservatives. #Draintheswamp."

