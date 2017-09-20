Transcript for Rohingya flee persecution in Myanmar

Security council to take strong and swift action. The rohingya are considered one of the most persecuted minorities on Earth. Our cameras there as they escape their homes amid reports of torture, rape and ethnic cleansing by their own country's military. Me Yan ma mar' de facto leader addressing the crisis for the first time since reports more than 400,000 have now fled in fear. And ABC's Bob woodruff tonight, on the front lines in Myanmar. You're about to see what Bob witnessed first-hand. Reporter: They are running for their lives, hoping to escape what they believe is certain death. Risking it all to cross illegally from Myanmar into Bangladesh. Translator: We are being persecuted. We are scared. There have been killings. Reporter: Disturbing reports emerging of a new wave of attacks unleashed by government forces in Myanmar on the rohingya, a Muslim minority. There are reports of villages surrounded, homes burned to the ground, torture, executions and rape. So, we traveled to Bangladesh to speak with survivors of government attacks. Attacks such as this one. Rohingya villagers seen here struck, repeatedly by police. Everyone we encounter wants to share their story. Did you see gun fire? Did you see attacks from the government? What happened? This is the naf river, separating Myanmar from Bangladesh. Just across the water there in rakhine is where the attacks against the rohingya are reported to be unfolding. Authorities are not holding anybody accountable for the crimes that are being perpetrated against civilian population. The military enjoys complete impunity. And Bob woodruff is with us now. And Bob, we mentioned their de facto leader, she canceled her trip to the U.N. General assembly here in New York this week amid this growing criticism, not only from the U.S., but from all over the world. Reporter: True, she has not condemned it yet. There's a list of leaders around the world that are criticizing for this, including the pope. The strongest words so far, really, are from vice president pence today, where he called on Myanmar to, quote, end their violence immediately and support diplomatic efforts for a long-term solution. We'll see whapgs next.

