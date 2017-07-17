Transcript for New ABC News poll shows Trump's approval rating at a record low 36 percent

Next tonight, president trump. He had major plans today to turn the page from the Russia investigation to maid in America. But then he tweet about Russia himself about his son, don junior, and that Russian meeting. It comes amid our new poll showing president trump's approval rate at a record low 36%. That's the lowest since right after World War II. What did the president tweet, and why did the white house give an answer leading to more questions? Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl. Reporter: At the white house, it's made in America week, featuring products made in all 50 states, including this fire truck made in Wisconsin. Where's the fire? Put it out fast! Reporter: But even as the president's aides try to shift the focus to American manufacturing, the president himself turned the subject right back to Russia, tweeting about his son's meeting with a kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the campaign. Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one don junior attended in order to get fo on an opponent. The president tweeted this morning, that's politics. The new ABC news/ "Washington post" poll shows two-thirds of Americans say they disapprove of the president's use of Twitter. But his tweets drive the news, and today white house press secretary was peppered with questions about don Jr's meeting. In that off-camera briefing, the white house story changed once more. There was nothing as far as we know that would lead anyone to believe that there was anything except for discussion about adoption and the magnitsky act, but I would refer you back to counsel on that one. Reporter: That flies in the face of the e-mails don junior released himself a week ago, showing the meeting was set up, quote, to provide the trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary. The four pages of e-mails setting up the meeting don't even mention the word adoption. I think from a practical standpoint, most people would have taken that meeting. It's called opposition research, or even research into your opponent. Reporter: On this week, the president's lawyer offered a new defense of the meeting -- Well, I wonder why the secret service, if this was nefarious, why the secret service allowed these people in. The president had secret service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me. Reporter: The secret service shot back in a statement Sunday. Donald Trump, Jr. Was not under secret service protection in June 2016. Thus we would not have screened anyone he was meeting with at that time. So let's get live to Jon Karl at the white house tonight, and Jon, we saw the president's push at the top of your report for made in America today. He was often asked as a candidate why his products are made overseas. His daughter, ivanka, facing those same questions. It came up again at the white house today, didn't it? Reporter: Absolutely. Sean spicer getting a lot of questions on this, and the point of the president's initiative he said, is to promote more American manufacturing, but David, what he did not say is if there would be more commitment from the trump companies to buy more american-made goods. Jon Karl leading us off for Washington coverage. The other Washington coverage,

