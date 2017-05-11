Transcript for Accusations mount against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey

The son of a famous actor saying he's also a victim. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, Kevin spacey facing a new accusation of sexual misconduct, involving the son of another big star. Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry saying spacey groped him in 2008, when he was 18. Mr. Spacey denying the allegations. And the list of women sharing accusations against Harvey Weinstein is growing. Juliana Margulies saying he tried to sexually harass her in 1996. The NYPD saying they are working on charges against him. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. And Alec Baldwin being criticized for his comments. When women take money and are silenced by that money, does it set back the cause of change? That's an issue. Reporter: Baldwin saying he was never trying to blame the women. This issue spreading far beyond Hollywood. The governor of Kentucky asking any elected official who settled a harassment claim to resign. Marci, thank you. Still ahead, Rand Paul recovering from injuries. Why he was tackled allegedly by

