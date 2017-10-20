Transcript for Actress Lupita Nyong'o steps forward with allegations of sexual harassment involving Harvey Weinstein

Also new developments in the Harvey Weinstein scandal. A searing account for Lupita nyong'o about what she says were her troubling interactions with the movie producer. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert tonight. Reporter: The Oscar goes to Lupita nyong'o. Reporter: Tonight Oscar winner Lupita nyong'o coming forward with shocking allegations. The star actress saying she first met Harvey Weinstein while studying at Yale. He invited her to his home for a screening, with his children present. Nyong'o says he led her to his bedroom, once there he announced he wanted to give her a massage, in a panic she offered to give him one. Before long he said he wanted to take off his pants. I told him not to do that, and informed him that it would make me extremely uncomfortable. She says she feared her future could be in jeopardy later agreeing to meet Weinstein in a New York City restaurant. Once there he announced I have a private room where we can have the rest of our meal. He told me not to be so naive. If I wanted to be an actress I had to do this sort of thing. She refused and claims he became dismissive. We're done he said, you can leave. This comes as another alleged victim speaks out, Heather Kerr recounting a meeting with Harvey Weinstein a year ago where he exposed himself. He told me I was not that good looking but he would be willing to help me anyway. That he was doing me a favor. Reporter: Quentin ter teen know who worked closely with Weinstein saying he apologizes in "The New York Times" and saying he wished he had taken more responsibility for what he heard. U.S. Backed forces officially declaring victory in

