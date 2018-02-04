Transcript for 'Affluenza teen' released after 2 years in jail for violating probation

Next tonight, he became known as the affluenza teen for the defense he attempted to use after a fatal DUI crash. But he was too wealthy to know any better. Now, 20 years old, he walked out of jail today. ABC's Matt Gutman reports. Reporter: The kid whose trial team infamously argued was too rich to know right from wrong, riding off in that Tesla. Ethan couch, now 21, mobbed by cameras as he came out of a probation office this morning. He'd served two years for violating his parol by running off to Mexico with his mother. Two years earlier, he'd been convicted on four counts of intoxication manslaughter. There's another child in the ditch. Reporter: Killing four in this chain reaction crash. He was convicted, but given only probation, not a single day in prison, partly because his defense argued the then 16-year-old was too spoiled to understand the consequences of his actions. Couch was a boy then, now, he's a changed man, says his jail chaplain. I think he has made clear to me that he needed time behind bars, just to really get him to the place of ownership. Reporter: Tom, his attorneys tell us that couch feels true remorse. Now, he's released, but not exactly free. He'll be under gps monitoring, have a curfew and won't be allowed to drink until 2026. Tom? Matt, thank you.

