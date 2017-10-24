Transcript for Air Canada flight fails to respond to landing calls at San Francisco airport

until the killer is caught. David? Victor, thank you. An air Canada flight not responding to a call to abort their landing. Authorities fearing there was already a passenger plane on that runway. Here's ABC's transportation correspondent David Kerley tonight. Reporter: The message was clear. A jet cleared to land in San Francisco Sunday -- Air canadkan Na Canada 781, go around. Reporter: Told six times in 37 seconds to abort its landing. Go around. Reporter: The problem, controllers worried that an aircraft already on the ground might not get off the runway in time. Controllers tried the radio three more times, even using a flashing red light gun to no avail. The a-320 landed, safely. Finally contacting the tower. Air Canada 781, there's something with the radio here. That's pretty evidence. Reporter: This, after the July incident at the same airport, same airline. A jet lined up to land on a taxiway occupied be four other jets. A disaster avoided as the air Canada pulled up, just feet from one of the aircraft. Any time you have two instances of something that are very similar, it's a red fl. Is there a problem with procedures? Is there a problem with training? Of crews flying into this particular airport? Reporter: Air Canada says the pilots were cleared to land and it will land into why they didn't receive the ininstructions from the tower. But that airline is now subject of two FAA investigations.

