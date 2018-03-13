Transcript for Airline says dog dying in overhead bin 'never should have occurred'

Next this evening, united airlines apologizing tonight after a flight Aten dance told a family to put their dog in the overhead. The dog did not survive the flight. And here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: Kokito was a 10-month-old puppy a family member. This distraught mother with her two children, forced to carry her dead dog off a jet liner. They were told to put their pet in an overhead bin for the three-hour united flight from Houston to New York. Another passenger writing on Facebook, saying flight attendants insisted the carrier with the pup be put in the overhead bin. Assuring the dog's safety. In all my years of flying, I have never heard of a flight attendant asking or forcing someone to put an animal in the overhead bin. Reporter: United appears to agree, in a contrite statement offering condolences.n saying this, quote, "Never should have occurred. Pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility." 18 animals died while being transported by united airlines last year. It carried 138,000. Its rate of animals dying, hurt or lost, more than twice that of any of is competitors. Exprts say if you want to travel with a pet, know the rules and talk to the airline before you arrive at the airport. David? David Kerley, thank you.

