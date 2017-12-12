Alabama voters head to polls for divisive Senate race

More
Steve Bannon and President Trump pushed support for Moore in the race's final days.
4:20 | 12/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alabama voters head to polls for divisive Senate race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51750384,"title":"Alabama voters head to polls for divisive Senate race ","duration":"4:20","description":"Steve Bannon and President Trump pushed support for Moore in the race's final days.","url":"/WNT/video/alabama-voters-head-polls-divisive-senate-race-51750384","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.