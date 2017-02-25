Transcript for Alleged arson documented on social media

Back now with the crime documented on special media. Police in Florida arresting a man after they say he set a building on fire and then showed shared the video on Snapchat. %-Phere's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, investigators in Florida, crediting Snapchat with helping them solve a case of arson detectives in Florida getting a tip saying, the night earlier this month, this neighborhood clubhouse in lake worth was destroyed. 25-year-old Anthony Stowers posted several videos on the popular app. In one clip, the police report states, Stowers recorded himself saying, "Y'all gonna see a structure fire tonight. I hope you all enjoy." Videos on Snapchat normally disappear in 24 hours, but the sheriff's office says a witness saved one of the recordings, and gave it to investigators. Rarely did you see law enforcement going to social media, probably now it's the first place they're going. Because so many people are using these social media sites to record their bad behavior. Reporter: Another alleged example of that, on the same day in Alabama, this mattress store set on fire. Police making an arrest saiding they linked this man to the crime after he posted this Facebook live video. There's a fire! Oh, my god. ! Reporter: Court records show he has not entered a plea. As for Sowers, the police report states that he may have started the fire because a girl he pursued Roman icalically turned him down. Tonight, Stowers is behind bars, has not yet entered a plea.

