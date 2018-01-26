Transcript for An alleged school shooting plot derailed in Pennsylvania

Tonight, we have also learned of an alleged school shooting plot that has been thwarted. After a school student overheard a conversation on the school bus and then reported it. Police then racing to a student's home, and tonight, what they have discovered. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, a quick-thinking teen is being hailed as a hero for preventing a possible shooting at this school near Pittsburgh. Had they not reported this, there could've been a major catastrophe today at uniontown high school. Reporter: The teen, overhearing a 14-year-old classmate on the bus, allegedly talking about plans to shoot four students today at uniontown high school in Pennsylvania, recording the conversation and contacting police. That student overheard it and took appropriate action right on the bus. Reporter: Within hours, police searching the suspect's bedroom, finding an arsenal of weapons. Three rifles, including a semi-automatic, a shotgun, two machetes, throwing knives, a revolver, a crossbow and ammunition for it all. Other students posting these videos, extra security measures causing crowding outside the school. The principal keeping them updated. As a result of the investigation, the student was apprehended. Reporter: The alleged motive? He just didn't like them. That's what he said. He didn't like them. What a reason to do something. Reporter: And David, tonight, the teen is facing multiple charges including unlawful weapons possession and making terroristic threats. David? Gio Benitez with us tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.