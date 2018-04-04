Transcript for Alleged YouTube shooter broadcast her motive on its website: Police

just before the attack. Abs senior national corresndent Matt Gutman is on the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, investigators revealing nasim aghdam broadcast her motive rit on her very target's website. I'm being discriminated and filtered on YouTube. Reporter: Aghdam racked up millions views on her YouTube channel with her sometimes bizarre antics. Dressing in costumes. Exercising. Go vegan! Reporr: Promoting veganism. Dancing ne to photos of fruit and farm animals. And ranting that YouTube had begun to censor her, limiting her viewers, and therefore her livelihood. Claiminghe only made 10 cents for more than 300,000 views. My old videos that used to get many views have stopped getting views. Reporter: Police say it was apparently motive enough to launch the 39-year-old on a suicide mission. Tonight, we learn she disappeared from home in San Diego. Her family issuing a missing persons report on Saturday. Police in mountain view, California, finding aghdam three days later sleeping in her car hundreds of miles from he and just 30 miles from YouTube's headquarters. Reporter: What they didn't know, she was packing a .9 millimeter handgun and a vendetta against YouTube. The police chief tells us that when the officers told the family their daughter was fine, they ward the officers that she may have traveled to mountainview because of her grib against YouTube. Did the family suggest that she would be violent or could be violent? There was no information from the family to our offer about any behavior or indication of behavior like that. Reporter: Then, at 12:46, aghdam apparently slipping into this garage, making entry into YouTube's campus. Confirming she she suspect? Affirmative, what we were told. I saw her. It was a woman and she was firing her gun. And I just said, "Shooter" and everybody started running. Reporter: Officers there within T minutes. This one snapping up his rifle and sprinting inside, let in by that employee. But by then, aghdam had already killed herself. Outside the family's home today, the shooter's father simply saying he's sorry. I'm sorry. I can't believe it. Reporter: Today, pice with guns drawn searching a home in San Diego connected to aghdam. Authorities carrying away bags of clothes from a dumpster. A neigor saying it appeared aghdam threw ay some of the clothes she wore in these videos just days before her rampage. And Matt Gutman joining us live outside YouTube's office in San Bruno. Authorities searching for clues and pouring over those vid Yoes. And telling you, they've learned troubling details of the shooter's past? Reporter: That'sright, Tom. Federal law enforcement officials tell me the are still inlved in this case, because when they delved into her background, they found some red flags. R instance, she got a pilot's license from the FAA just two days aer 9/11. And some of her online activism also raised concern, but they are telling us tonight, they are nearly certain she was not affiliated with any domestic or foreign terrorist groups.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.