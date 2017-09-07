Transcript for Alligator attack victim describes his escape

Now to the survivor of an alligator attack speaking to ABC news. How he freed himself from the jaws of the giant gator and lived to tell about it. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, a Florida man speaking from his hospital bed about the heart-stopping encounter with an alligator that turned into a daring escape. When he initially attacked me and shook his head, I mean, he moved my whole body with him. Reporter: Doing his job of 30 years, diving for golf balls, when the alligator attacked. A man was in the water diving for golf balls, needless to say he was bit by a nine-foot alligator. Reporter: But the 51-year-old thinking fast. He rolled, so I played dead and rolled with him. And then the thought came to me to start punching him. Reporter: Lahodik wrestling the massive reptile and wriggling free. But not before it tore into his arm. It was almost like a semi parked on my forearm. Reporter: Gator attacks, a rare but dangerous threat. In may a 10-year-old Florida girl attacked while swimming in a lake, managing to free herself by putting her fingers in its nose. Tom, in both cases, wildlife experts say the victims did the right thing. Going after a gator's eyes or nose is the best way to get it to let go. Lahodik recovering in the icu with hundreds of stitches in his arm. Tom? Erielle, thank you. And still ahead on "World

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.